HAYES, Versie M., 89, of Richmond, entered eternal rest on June 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Della and Lewis; four sisters, Sarah, Bessie, Nannie and Hattie; two daughters, Jackie and Hilda; son, William; and grandson, Marvin. She is survived by three daughters, Thressa (Milton), Effie and Juanita; five sons, Samuel, Robert (Evelyn), Warren (Darlene), Franklin and Joseph; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2021.