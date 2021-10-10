TREVILLIAN, Vicki Ellis, While in my arms, Vicki Ellis Trevillian, at the age 55, was brought to heaven on September 16, 2021, at her beloved home in Glen Allen, Va.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Will Trevillian; her brother, Scott Ellis, wife, Theresa and son, Cole; her brother, Daniel Ellis, wife, Gina, son, Josiah and daughters, Liliana and Evangeline.
If you had the joy of crossing paths with my wife or the gift of being one of her friends, you'd know how truly extraordinary she was. Vicki loved the beach, she loved her friends, she loved fitness and she loved making any circumstance into a good time.
Vicki had a radiant smile that not only lit up a room, but an entire dance floor. Her laugh made me laugh; her energy and spirit were contagious. She loved being around "the boys," bringing them all together to celebrate birthdays, milestones, breakups, new love and simply to celebrate life.
She was impervious, not just in a physical sense, but in mind and soul. She endured while most would cave. When Vicki was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just over two years ago, she didn't stumble or stop to play tiny violins. Instead, she made her focus FBI: Fitness Before Illness and a positive attitude. Despite the harshness of her treatments, Vicki never faltered in her pursuit of fitness nor surrendered her positive outlook to temptation. Instead, she continued to urge everyone to never give up, to never give in. Her warrior courage sustained me even though at times I felt like cowering into a corner. In all, Vicki took on three highly invasive surgeries, two brutal rounds of chemo and a trial at UVa. After being released from the hospital in October of 2020, seemingly a corner had been turned. She kept on her FBI path, positive spirits glowing.
The trial at UVa was destructive and she decided to drop it to enjoy what she could without the drugs. What a gutsy move. She had more strength and stamina in her small finger than most of us have in our entirety.
Many times after chemo, Vicki and I walked to the car where she would tell me she was off to work. After work, she would teach a spin class or conduct her own 90-minute workout. Life would never intimidate "The Sheriff."
Vicki was everyone's biggest cheerleader, having an extensive friendship base of all ages. In the evening, she spent hours texting and emailing her friends, making sure they were OK, encouraging them to pursue their dreams, coupled with small burst of motivation and inspiration.
Vicki lived everyday with three mantras in mind: Why are you here? Remember why you started and Get what you came for. We never questioned why we were here. We never forgot why we started. And despite our life together prematurely being taken away, we got what we came for. Never was a love so great nor a level of dedication so severe than in us.
I will continue to love and adore you with every breath I take. I ask only that after my last breath, that we begin from whence we left off, in each other's arms, in heaven eternal.
Services will be held at Hope Church, 12445 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238, October 14 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the church. For those who cannot attend, it will be broadcasted live: www.hopechurchrva.com/live
.
In lieu of flowers, please click the following and donate to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance: https://give.ocrahope.org/Remember-Why-You-Started
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.