Your lovingly eloquent tribute to your soulmate moved me, a stranger, to offer my condolences for the loss of such a bright light. But it is also very clear from your tribute that those she loved will find a way to honor her memory and continue to flourish, wrapped in the warmth of the love she left behind. What a legacy to leave in one's wake! A warrior's courage grows out of the unwavering love and support from those closest to her. You gave her that gift and now she is giving it back to you. She is with each of you, always and forever.

A Kindred Spirit Passing Through October 11, 2021