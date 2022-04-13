WEBSTER, Vicki Lynn, 64, of Sandston, passed away April 8, 2022, while bravely battling diabetes and kidney failure. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Russell; mother, Hazel Marshall; sister, Lorie Nuttall; niece, Brooklyn Craig; and her best friend, Grandma Helen Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Slaughter; son-in-law, J.P. Slaughter Jr.; grandson, Nicholas Slaughter; nephews, Michael Craig, Dalton Craig and Douglas Collins; niece, Hannah Craig; special aunt, Doris Wollett; aunts, Shirley Williamson and Peggy Crittenden; uncles, Jay Odum (Shirley), Wayne Taylor (Mary Ann), William Taylor Jr. (Sherrie) and Jimmy Russell (Pamela); lifelong friends, T.C. Winfree (Donna) and Susan McGrath; bonus grandson, Dawson Newsome; as well as many other family members and friends. She was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Dale Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA on her behalf. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.