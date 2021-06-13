Menu
Vickie Hicks
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
HICKS, Vickie, of Sandston, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 40 years, Bennie Hicks; children, Amy Roth, Michael Douglas; granddaughter, Haley Roth; siblings, Ken Douglas, Don Douglas, Earl Douglas, Sandra Lester; as well as four nephews and four nieces. A memorial service will be held at the Hicks's residence on Saturday, June 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. No flowers, please. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hicks's residence
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
