HICKS, Vickie, of Sandston, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 40 years, Bennie Hicks; children, Amy Roth, Michael Douglas; granddaughter, Haley Roth; siblings, Ken Douglas, Don Douglas, Earl Douglas, Sandra Lester; as well as four nephews and four nieces. A memorial service will be held at the Hicks's residence on Saturday, June 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. No flowers, please. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.