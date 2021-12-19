RICCI, Victor J., Loving father and grandfather, Victor J. Ricci passed away on December 14, 2021, at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ricci. He leaves behind to celebrate his life his children, Douglas Ricci and Elizabeth Petersen (Roger); and his grandchildren, Cole and Ella Petersen. Victor was a veteran of the Korean War. A native of Pennsylvania, he graduated from Penn State with a degree in business before moving to Manhattan to pursue a career in fashion and marketing. There he thrived, meeting his wife Patricia while working in the same department store, and begining their family. Manhattan also offered the culture, fine dining, theater and music that he so loved. Victor was an avid reader, enjoying several newspapers a day as well as novels, of which mysteries were a favorite. Victor's remaining years were some of his best, living with his daughter, son-in-law, Roger and grandchildren. Family was his hobby. Victor will be remembered for his selflessness and generous spirit. A giving and loving father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.