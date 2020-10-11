Menu
Victoria Jane Padin
PADIN, Victoria Jane, 60, of Midlothian, Virginia, transcended on October 8, 2020, after battling cancer for many years. Victoria put up a good fight while keeping her spirits high. Fiance, Ronald D. Graham. She is survived by her children, Victoria Ashley Padin, George Anthony Padin; by her mother and father, Jean Darlene and Harris E. Man; one sister, Rebecca Redfearn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Due to her wishes, there will be a small gathering of just family. If you want to give, please donate to a charity of your choice. Victoria was fond of planting trees and gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
October 11, 2020