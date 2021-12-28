LENEAVE, Victoria "Vicky" W., 60, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, William Alvin Leneave Jr.; children, Catherine M. Kotalo (Carlton), William A. Leneave III, Steven C. Leneave (Sadie Paradise), Jesse J. Leneave (Breanna) and Rebecca M. Leneave (Michael Osgood); grandchildren, Collin Shiflett, Parker Shiflett, Veronica "Jade" Leneave and Alaina Osgood; brothers, Robert and Michael Wheelhouse. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Audrey Wheelhouse. Vicky was a devoted wife, a loving and caring mother and a strong, protective grandma. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like a trip to Nags Head, watching the Redskins and holding on to her husband as they rode the back roads of Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10), with a celebration of her life beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in the field of heroes in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
