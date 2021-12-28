Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victoria W. "Vicky" Leneave
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
LENEAVE, Victoria "Vicky" W., 60, of N. Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, William Alvin Leneave Jr.; children, Catherine M. Kotalo (Carlton), William A. Leneave III, Steven C. Leneave (Sadie Paradise), Jesse J. Leneave (Breanna) and Rebecca M. Leneave (Michael Osgood); grandchildren, Collin Shiflett, Parker Shiflett, Veronica "Jade" Leneave and Alaina Osgood; brothers, Robert and Michael Wheelhouse. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Audrey Wheelhouse. Vicky was a devoted wife, a loving and caring mother and a strong, protective grandma. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like a trip to Nags Head, watching the Redskins and holding on to her husband as they rode the back roads of Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10), with a celebration of her life beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in the field of heroes in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
7:30p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery At Amelia
10300 Pridesville Rd. , Amelia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results