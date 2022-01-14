Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Victoria A. Salubre
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
SALUBRE, Victoria A., passed away on January 11, 2022, at the age of 80 after contracting COVID-19, but she was not alone. Beloved mother, grandmother and wife, Victoria's life will still be celebrated after she has left this earthly plane. She is survived by her husband, Cresenciano Salubre; her children, Penaflor Torralba, Bienvinida Toston, Myrlina Hunley, Julio Salubre, Jaime Salubre, Melchor Salubre, Elizabeth Ingking, Cresenciano Salubre Jr., Liezl Lopus, Christopher Salubre; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She loved her home in the Philippines, and found bliss when sitting on her porch and watching the clouds go by. She took great joy in seeing her children thrive and spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 14 and 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jan
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Redeemer
8275 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jan
15
Service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.