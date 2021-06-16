Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ltc. Vincent Roy Paletta
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
PALETTA, LTC. Vincent Roy, U.S.A. (Ret.), 99, of Chester, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Born in Weed, California on November 29, 1921, he was the son of the late Michele and Rosina Mazzei Paletta.

Mr. Paletta proudly served his country serving in the United States Army and was a Purchasing Manager for Honeywell, with over 25 years of service.

He is survived by three daughters, COL. Yvette Paletta, U.S.A. (Ret.) and son-in-law, Jeffrey Shaffer, of Lander, Wyoming, Janice Paletta of Durham, North Carolina and Christina Rollerson and son-in-law, Bryan Rollerson, of Chester; grandchildren, Katie Knight (Kevin), Nick Parrish (Brittany), Sam Parrish (Samantha), Rachel Coleman and Jack Coleman; great-grandchildren, Austin Knight and Maria Parrish; son-in-law, Terry Coleman; sister, Mary Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Archdiocese for the Military Services U.S.A., 1025 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20017. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Jun
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Christina- I worked with you at HCA twenty+ years ago and I remember you sharing stories and pictures of your father (very handsome man) and I still remember how fond you were of him. Your stories had me liking him and I had never even met him. I am very sorry for your loss
Kristin Konza
Coworker
June 16, 2021
Paletta, is and was a great man. He treated me with kindness and love. I will miss seeing him and listening to his stories. God has you now Vincent Paletta. He is explaining why he put so many women in your life! Ha Ha. Kisses and hugs. love always, Gretchen.
Gretchen Condon
Family
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results