PALETTA, LTC. Vincent Roy, U.S.A. (Ret.), 99, of Chester, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Born in Weed, California on November 29, 1921, he was the son of the late Michele and Rosina Mazzei Paletta.
Mr. Paletta proudly served his country serving in the United States Army and was a Purchasing Manager for Honeywell, with over 25 years of service.
He is survived by three daughters, COL. Yvette Paletta, U.S.A. (Ret.) and son-in-law, Jeffrey Shaffer, of Lander, Wyoming, Janice Paletta of Durham, North Carolina and Christina Rollerson and son-in-law, Bryan Rollerson, of Chester; grandchildren, Katie Knight (Kevin), Nick Parrish (Brittany), Sam Parrish (Samantha), Rachel Coleman and Jack Coleman; great-grandchildren, Austin Knight and Maria Parrish; son-in-law, Terry Coleman; sister, Mary Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Archdiocese for the Military Services U.S.A., 1025 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20017. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.