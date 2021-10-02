Menu
Viola Tate Bowers
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BOWERS, Viola Tate, of Mechanicsville, was reunited with her husband, Boyce and rejoiced with her Lord on September 29, 2021 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and Elgie Tate; siblings, Joanne Spain, Hugh Tate, Ruth Goodman, Edward Tate, Peggy Antonellini and Marie Basinger. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Dwyer (Douglas) and Patricia Ross (Dwight); granddaughters, Melissa Andrews (Brad), Ashley Powell, Aimee Evelyn (Benjamin); great-grandchildren, Boyce Evelyn and Peyton Andrews; and many loved nieces, nephews and close friends. She loved her church and her church family. She was a longtime member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She was known as the wedding lady with her good friend, Louise Dement. She was a member of the United Methodist Family Services Auxiliary for over 50 years. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UMFS, 3900 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23230. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts & prayers are with you. Viola was such a kind, loving, thoughtful, & faithful woman. She touched so many lives. She will be greatly missed. Kay & George Fearnow
Kay Fearnow
October 2, 2021
