TOLBERT, Viola Carroll, of Richmond, was born July 28, 1931. God saw her getting tired and called her to a better place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Reginald Carroll Sr. and Dorothy H. Carroll; brother, Alfonso Carroll; and husband, Deacon Walter Tolbert Jr. She was a retired Head Start teacher in the Richmond Public Schools and a Deaconess Emeritus of the First Baptist Church South Richmond. She is survived by three siblings, Reginald Carroll Jr., Deacon Emeritus Evangeline Carroll Brooks and Ruthgenia Carroll Hill; stepdaughter, Deborah Kearney (Russell); granddaughter and great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Mimms Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services Monday, October 4, 2021, 11 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home with viewing online. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Dwight C. Jones officiating. Face masks required at both events.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2021.