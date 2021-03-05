HERRO, Violet Ann, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by Raymond, her husband of 59 years. She is survived by her devoted children, Greg, Mark (Holly), Jeff (Karen), Diane, and Robert (aka her "adopted son"); niece, Leslie (Ed); nephew, Denny; niece, Christine (Mike); and her sweet furry friend, Stella. Violet was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Charles Haboush, from Lebanon, and Margaret Abdo Haboush of Iowa; and sister to, Edward and Robert, all of whom preceded her in death. Violet was a devoted wife, the best mother, and friend to many. She lived a full and active social life and had the most wonderful spirit. She was an avid card player for over 50 years, and loved her monthly trips to play the slot machines in Atlantic City and Charlestown, West Virginia. She was so loved and will be dearly missed by all. Family will receive friends Friday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., where a Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at Bliley's–Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. and also where a funeral will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Mount Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.