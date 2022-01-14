I met Celestine in 1982 when she hired me to work with her at VCU. I had recently moved to Richmond from Iowa and Celestine not only became my supervisor, but she became a lifelong friend. We have kept in touch with each other over these 40 years and talked as if no time had passed at all. I will miss that call from her just to "hear your voice and see if you´re alright". She was there for every major part of my adult life...when I met my husband, our wedding, she hosted my bridal shower, baby shower, she and Junius visited me at the hospital when I gave birth, and she comforted me when my husband passed away and I remember comforting her when her mother passed. I will miss her so much and I feel honored to have her in my life. I am so sorry for your loss and hope that you receive comfort in knowing that Celestine touched many lives and was loved by many. May God give you comfort today and in the days to come.

Sharon Edmonds Friend January 14, 2022