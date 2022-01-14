GRAY, Virgie Celestine "Cookie" Jones, 89, of Glen Allen, Va., transitioned on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her home. Finishing life's race before her was her husband, Junius Gray; parents, Roosevelt and Arletha Jones; brother, Earl Jones; and grandson, Ockele Dobson. She graduated from Maggie Walker High School and later attended Smithdeal-Massey Business College. Her professional career included Secretary at St. Philip Hospital (an all-black, all-female school of nursing in downtown Richmond), Secretary to the VCU Cabell Library Director and retiring as VCU Personnel Analyst. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Thomas LaRay "Ray" Gray; and daughter, Lloyd Celestine Fleury; she adored her grandchildren, Ebony Comfort, Malcolm Gray, Prince Gray; and adopted grandson, Alfonso Dobson; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Walter Gray (Susie); 12 nieces and nephews; two beloved godsons, Torey Powell (Karen) and Corey Powell (Donna); among the many hosts of relatives and friends, especially Estelle Archer, Lucy Thompson, Kelvin and Annette Woodson, Rudolph and Hattie Powell, Myrtle Armstrong and Mary Lewis. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Interment Fauquier Baptist Church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2022.
I'm a neighbor, remembering what a pleasant , neighbor your mom was, praying God's Peace & love will comfort you soon. cherish your memories, I remember when she was so excited expecting her 1st grandchild.
Veronica Archer
January 19, 2022
You have our sincere condolences on the lost of your Mother. Our family will keep you lifted up in prayer.
The Holt Family
January 15, 2022
I met Celestine in 1982 when she hired me to work with her at VCU. I had recently moved to Richmond from Iowa and Celestine not only became my supervisor, but she became a lifelong friend. We have kept in touch with each other over these 40 years and talked as if no time had passed at all. I will miss that call from her just to "hear your voice and see if you´re alright". She was there for every major part of my adult life...when I met my husband, our wedding, she hosted my bridal shower, baby shower, she and Junius visited me at the hospital when I gave birth, and she comforted me when my husband passed away and I remember comforting her when her mother passed. I will miss her so much and I feel honored to have her in my life. I am so sorry for your loss and hope that you receive comfort in knowing that Celestine touched many lives and was loved by many. May God give you comfort today and in the days to come.
Sharon Edmonds
Friend
January 14, 2022
Celestine was a longtime beloved friend to Marie and me. We dearly loved her and Junius. We will cherish our memories of this sweet, kind and beautiful lady. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, especially her devoted grandson, Alfonso Dobson.
Bernie Henderson
Friend
January 14, 2022
my prayers and condolences to the family of Cousin Cookie.
Travis Taylor
Family
January 14, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.