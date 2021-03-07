ARONSON, Virginia "Ginnie" Ruth, 89, passed away on March 1, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, her home for the past 15 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Chester Samuel Aronson; her sister, Marion Tiller; and her first husband and the father of her children, Rev. A. Thomas Murphy Jr. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Falkenbury; her children, Betsy Erickson (Kenyon), Kathy Karn (Tim), Pat Murphy (Rick) and Andrew Murphy; and stepchildren, Ben, John and Libby Aronson. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Mo Karnage, Sam Karn (Lucy), Alek, Theo and Lydia Erickson; and one great-grandson, Chulainn Bruce.



A lifelong Presbyterian, Ginnie was always active in the church, from her childhood days attending Glens Falls (New York) Presbyterian Church to the last 20-plus years at Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond. During her lifetime, she went on eight mission trips with various church groups, striving to improve the lives of people all over the world.



Aside from her church and family, Ginnie's passion in life was choral music. She obtained her B.A. in music from Colby College in Maine. After her first marriage ended, she moved her four young children to Princeton, N.J., to earn her M.A. in choral conducting and music education from Westminster Choir College, while holding down a full-time job. She would often play the piano while dinner was heating up in the kitchen, and frequently got carried away with the music to the detriment of the meal. Her children used to joke that they could tell it was time to eat when they smelled the peas burning on the stove.



She was a music teacher and a church choir director in New Jersey for 20 years before moving to Virginia to be near her children and grandchildren.



Ginnie was a wonderful role model. She taught her children the importance of education, family and friends, the arts, exercise and an appreciation for the environment and all it has to offer. If you were bored, she'd tell you to go on a bike ride. Ginnie was very athletic. She was the captain of her high school basketball team and played tennis later in life. She also had a mischievous streak, once skipping school to go skiing with a boy!



More importantly, she was fun. She loved to play games like animal march and of course, the seated running hugs her children would give her after dinner, a game sadly cancelled when the kids grew big enough that they successfully knocked her out of her chair with frightening regularity. And she always won at her favorite card game, Pounce.



Ginnie was also extremely organized and her ability to stretch a dollar was unparalleled, not to mention essential while raising four kids on a limited budget. Her kitchen cabinets and dresser drawers were all meticulously arranged. In keeping with her penchant for planning ahead, she sent a thick "what to do when I die" file to all her children, updated regularly, with step-by-step instructions as to her wishes when she passed. Although we joked about it, those directions have made things easier—and that was our mom.



Ginnie would tell you that the best years of her adult life were the ones she spent with her second husband, Chet. Her children will always be grateful for the man who loved and adored their mother, spoiling her silly with gifts of gum drops and flowers on any or no occasion.



Virginia Ruth Falkenbury was born and raised in Glens Falls, N.Y., the middle of three sisters. Her father, Irving, was a dentist and her mother, Florence, was a homemaker.



Her family is especially thankful for the excellent and tender care she received from the staff at Westminster Canterbury Richmond during the last years of her life.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, when it is safe to gather and celebrate the life of this remarkable woman. For those wishing to honor Ginnie's legacy, the family suggests donations to Second Presbyterian Church of Richmond, Richmond Choral Society, Heifer International, or Colby College.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.