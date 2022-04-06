Menu
Virginia Marie Atkinson
ATKINSON, Virginia Marie, 85, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was the daughter of the late John L. and Lucille Bailey Atkinson. Virginia was a graduate of John Marshall High School. She retired from the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation after 30 years of service. Virginia was a long time member of Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her aunts, Virginia Tucker (Earl) and Nettie Tyree (Watson). Left to cherish her memory are her cousins, dear neighbors and many friends. Heartfelt gratitude would like to be expressed to Stacy, Holly, Affinity Hospice and the nursing staff of the 4th floor at Chippenham Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 5351 Pole Green Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Apr
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Apr
11
Interment
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, VA
