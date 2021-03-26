BROCKWELL, Ms. Virginia "Brucie" Bruce Huber, 79, of Hopewell, passed away on March 19, 2021. She was born October 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Mattie Roy Hayes Huber and Nelson Miles Huber Sr. of Prince George, Va. Virginia was a 1960 graduate of Prince George High School. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Nelson Miles Huber Jr. Virginia is survived by her sister, Mildred Hylton; and brothers, Roy Huber (Brenda) and Ralph Huber (Pat); her children, Tammy Sharp (Sam), Penny Baldwin, Mark Brockwell; her grandchildren, Victoria Baldwin (Tad Henry), Amber Cook (Cody), Stephen Sharp (Hailey), Timothy Sharp (Emily Ferguson); great-grandchildren, Makaila Brockwell, Lyle Sharp, TJ Sharp; stepgreat-grandchild, Cyleigh Cook; and other extended family. Virginia was a devoted mom, grandma and great-grandma. She was an amazing cake decorator and could often be found in the kitchen whipping up a meal to share with friends and family. She had a penchant for Kenny Rogers songs and Mexican restaurant margaritas and despised the color orange. Her creative and giving spirit will forever live on in her family. The family will honor her in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.