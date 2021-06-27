BURNS, Mrs. Virginia Ann, "Ginny," (nee Brook) passed away peacefully at her home in Glen Allen, Va., on June 18, 2021, in the care of her six children. Ginny was born on May 28, 1936 in Rochester, N.Y., to Thomas E. and Cecilia K. Brook. Ginny married Lt. J.G. John A. (Zeke) Burns, (USN), in 1958 and together Ginny and Zeke had six children, John M. (Mary Ann) of Linden, Va., Michael T. (Maura) of Alexandria, Va., Margaret C. Reilly (Thomas) of Sayville, N.Y., Susan B. Campbell (Kenneth) of Richmond, Va., Anne V. Steinbrook (Michael) of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Thomas F. (Rachael) of Crownsville, Md. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. Brook and Cecilia K. Brook; her husband of 49 years, Capt. John A. Burns (USN, Ret.); and infant son, Patrick J. Burns.



Ginny served as the linchpin for everything in the busy Burns household. You name it, Ginny selflessly and seemingly effortlessly took care of it all. There was no job too great or too small for her to help with—and she handled every detail with the love and care that she showed us throughout our lives. Ginny modeled the importance of strong faith in God, demonstrated the value of hard work and a thrifty lifestyle, the importance of being kind and generous and how to make darn near everything fun and interesting. Ginny's mission was serving others, but her superpower was making it all look so effortless. She lived her entire life with amazing grace, remarkable courage, a sense of adventure and warm good humor, right up to the end. Ginny, congratulations on running the good race, reaching the finishing line and for making us the people we are today. Rest in peace Mom, we love you.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Glen Allen, Va., on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.