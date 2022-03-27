CASTIEL, Virginia Creasy, June 5, 1925 to February 27, 2022.



Virginia Creasy Castiel died peacefully on February 27 in Richmond. At the time of her death, she was a resident at Westminster-Canterbury House. Born in Richmond on June 5, 1925, she was a graduate of Lane High School in Charlottesville and lived much of her life there. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Castiel; her sister, Dorothy Creasy Sachs; and two brothers, James A. Creasy III and Robert E. Creasy. She is survived by a sister, Maxine Creasy Livesay; and a brother, Austin Creasy. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews.



"Ginny," as she was fondly known, worked for the state and Charlottesville health departments before employment for 28 years at the Judge Advocate General School at the University of Virginia. She was a loyal member of the Eastern Star and a devoted member of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, where she held various volunteer roles. Consistently, she was an enthusiastic participant, often taking initiative to help. She cared deeply about people, organizations and service. As a resident at Westminster-Canterbury, she was known for her knitting and craft work and won the Laurel Award for volunteerism. Consistently, she was outgoing, welcoming, fun, gregarious. Her laugh raised the joy level of many occasions. She lived a warm, productive life and is missed by all who knew her.



Her funeral will be held on March 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Our Saviour, 1165 Rio Road East, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901, with interment at the church. There will be a reception to follow at The Center at Belvedere, 540 Belvedere Boulevard, Charlottesville 22901, near the church.



In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the Church of Our Saviour, and to the Fellowship Fund, Westminster-Canterbury, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.