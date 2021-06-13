CHEWNING, Mrs. Virginia Davenport, On the morning of June 7, 2021, Virginia Davenport Chewning made a quiet and graceful exit from earthly life at her home in Barboursville, Virginia. She was 97.



A mother, teacher and small business owner, Virginia's life journey was destined to be one of purpose and meaning. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, to parents, Mabel W. and Claude R. Davenport. Virginia took education seriously from an early age, eventually gaining admission to Hollins College. Her pursuit of a degree would be cut short, however, by just one semester, as World War II prompted a new and more urgent priority: marriage. On February 26, 1944, Virginia wed her sweetheart, Charles C. Chewning, shortly before his deployment to the European Theater with the 9th Armored Division. By war's end, they had welcomed a daughter, Emily. Their sons, Charles, Lee and David, came later.



While motherhood suited Virginia, she was determined to finish her education and apply her skills and intelligence toward a career. She completed her bachelor's degree at The Presbyterian School of Christian Education and later took a teaching position at St. Catherine's School in Richmond. This would not be her final calling, however, as she and Charles became business owners in 1971 after purchasing Clarence Wyatt Transfer, Inc., a local trucking company. Her dedication to this role led to her appointment by two separate Governors to the Board of Directors for the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority, a position she held with distinction for eight years, and as Chairman of the Board her last four years.



Those who knew Virginia—or Danda, as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren so affectionately called her—remember a woman of great warmth, charm, intellect and humor. However, as quoted by many, "She was a force to be reckoned with."



Virginia is survived by her children—Charles, Lee and David—as well as 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. While Virginia's absence is felt by all, we take comfort knowing that her presence remains in the many lives she raised, taught, loved and inspired.



A graveside service will be held on June 17, 2021, at Hollywood Cemetery, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception at The Commonwealth Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rotary Youth Activities, P.O. Box 201, Manakin-Sabot, Virginia 23103.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.