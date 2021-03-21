CLIFTON, Virginia L., 84 (formerly of Richmond), entered her Heavenly home on February 16, 2021, in Hobe Sound, Fla. She is survived by her husband, William Carter Clifton "Bill"; her brother, David A. Long; three children, William Clifton Jr. (Sharon), Andrea Wessell (Henry) and Leisa Shindoll (Wayne); her grandchildren, William Clifton, Stuart Clifton (Danielle), Jessica and Rachael Wessell, Nicole Isom (Alex), Alexander, Jason and Chad Shindoll, Nicole Miller and Michelle Pope; eight great-grandchildren. She loved her family, sewing and being outdoors in nature. A private service will be held in Florida at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.