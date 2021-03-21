Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia L. Clifton
CLIFTON, Virginia L., 84 (formerly of Richmond), entered her Heavenly home on February 16, 2021, in Hobe Sound, Fla. She is survived by her husband, William Carter Clifton "Bill"; her brother, David A. Long; three children, William Clifton Jr. (Sharon), Andrea Wessell (Henry) and Leisa Shindoll (Wayne); her grandchildren, William Clifton, Stuart Clifton (Danielle), Jessica and Rachael Wessell, Nicole Isom (Alex), Alexander, Jason and Chad Shindoll, Nicole Miller and Michelle Pope; eight great-grandchildren. She loved her family, sewing and being outdoors in nature. A private service will be held in Florida at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
She was a beautiful person with a kind heart. I'll always cherish my childhood memories at Aunt Ginny's. Hugs and prayers for her family.
Darleen
March 21, 2021
She will be greatly missed. Condolences to all who loved her.
Garland McLamb
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results