To Virginia´s Family, I remember seeing Virginia years ago when she was a friend and fellow church member of Lila and Del Custalow. I married Lila´s brother, Tommy Edwards and we have a son (Tommy Jr., nicknamed T. J.). Virginia was such a dear lady, always smiling, laughing and she was a warm and caring soul who was a shining example of a Christian lady. I had not seen Virginia in a long time. Sadly, Lila passed away in 1998, and my husband Tommy passed away in 2010. Now, Virginia has gone to be with them in eternity, in a better place, where there is no pain and suffering, where all is bright, beautiful, and happy. May God bless you and comfort you during this difficult time of loss. Our hearts go out to you during this difficult time, with our deepest condolences extended to you. Take heart and be comforted in knowing Virginia had a life well lived as a beloved Christian woman and was a joy to all who knew her. She is home in paradise.

Eleanor Edwards and family Friend September 29, 2021