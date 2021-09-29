Menu
Virginia Faye Crumpler
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
CRUMPLER (NEE GRANT), Virginia Faye, 78, of Sandston, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, William Grant; mother, Ruthie Grant (nee McKeel); and husband, Calvin Terry Crumpler. Virginia retired from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was a member of Meadowood Church of God in Richmond, Va. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kevin Terry Crumpler (Michele), Kenneth Stuart Crumpler (Cheryl), Matthew Grant Crumpler (Janice Rosanno); grandchildren, Travis Andrew Crumpler, Charlotte Ruth Crumpler (Hunter Richie), John Steven Crumpler; great-grandchildren, Parker Richie, Mason Richie; and sisters, Evelyn Swedenberg (Evansville, Ind.), Laura Ellen Person (Ayden, N.C.), Esther Turner (Wilson, N.C.). The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
I have had the honor of working with HUD and sharing friendship with Virginia Crumpler for the years of service we shared as Civil Servants. I know that Virginia traveled this human journey with conviction, belief and God´s Grace. My family shares our belief that at this moment Ms. Virginia Crumpler is with God and has begun her "eternal journey." May the Crumpler Family acclaim Virginia´s life as you tell and retell stories of this special person. In peace and hope, André Basmajian and Family
Andre Basmajian
Work
October 2, 2021
I worked with Virginia at HUD. Sincere condolences to all her family. May God be with you in your time of grief.
Linda Kopalchick Poyner
Work
October 1, 2021
I worked with Virginia for many years. I have lots of pleasant memories, and always had a huge amount of respect for her. You didn´t have to be around Virginia for very long to know how proud she was of her sons and their families. Still recall the pork barbecue she would bring her coworkers from that place in Wilson, NC. Sympathies to her family and friends.
Jim Peluso
Work
October 1, 2021
Memories of her bring back times we shared working for HUD. She was always fun and we enjoyed lots of laughs. May your memories comfort you now as she will R.I.P.
Kay Narron
Work
September 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Virginia´s family. She leaves a memory of quiet faithfulness always honoring her beliefs.
Charles Famuliner
September 30, 2021
Sister Virginia was a great woman. She always had a smile, a kind word, and encouragement. The would has lost a wonderful person and Heaven as gained one. May God cover family and friends with confort and love.
Jeffrey Semones Jr.
Friend
September 30, 2021
With the Lord by her side, She made it through the valley and was not afraid.
Evelyn Swedenburg
Family
September 29, 2021
To Virginia´s Family, I remember seeing Virginia years ago when she was a friend and fellow church member of Lila and Del Custalow. I married Lila´s brother, Tommy Edwards and we have a son (Tommy Jr., nicknamed T. J.). Virginia was such a dear lady, always smiling, laughing and she was a warm and caring soul who was a shining example of a Christian lady. I had not seen Virginia in a long time. Sadly, Lila passed away in 1998, and my husband Tommy passed away in 2010. Now, Virginia has gone to be with them in eternity, in a better place, where there is no pain and suffering, where all is bright, beautiful, and happy. May God bless you and comfort you during this difficult time of loss. Our hearts go out to you during this difficult time, with our deepest condolences extended to you. Take heart and be comforted in knowing Virginia had a life well lived as a beloved Christian woman and was a joy to all who knew her. She is home in paradise.
Eleanor Edwards and family
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sad to hear the news. Loving memory of a good person and employee. RIP Virginia
Chuck May
September 29, 2021
