CRUMPLER (NEE GRANT), Virginia Faye, 78, of Sandston, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, William Grant; mother, Ruthie Grant (nee McKeel); and husband, Calvin Terry Crumpler. Virginia retired from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was a member of Meadowood Church of God in Richmond, Va. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kevin Terry Crumpler (Michele), Kenneth Stuart Crumpler (Cheryl), Matthew Grant Crumpler (Janice Rosanno); grandchildren, Travis Andrew Crumpler, Charlotte Ruth Crumpler (Hunter Richie), John Steven Crumpler; great-grandchildren, Parker Richie, Mason Richie; and sisters, Evelyn Swedenberg (Evansville, Ind.), Laura Ellen Person (Ayden, N.C.), Esther Turner (Wilson, N.C.). The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 1, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.