HARGRAVE, Virginia Connelly Wells, 91, of Dinwiddie, Va., passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was born August 22, 1929 to the late Thomas Budd and Effie Connelly Wells. Mrs. Hargrave was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Ernest Hargrave; and four sisters, Mary W. Burge, Rebecca W. Avery, Mildred W. Spain and Ethel W. Daniels. She lived a long, Christian life and put God and her family first, always caring and doing for others. She was an active member of Memorial Methodist Church, Petersburg, Va. and later, Kenwood United Methodist Church, Dinwiddie, Va. Mrs. Hargrave is survived by her three children, Nancy H. Wittie (Pete) of Midlothian, Va., Ann H. Johnson (Chuck) of Dinwiddie, Va. and Samuel E. "Ernie" Hargrave Jr. (Dee) of Chester, Va.; three grandchildren, Jason A. Holloway (Cheryl) of Virginia Beach, Va., Susan E. Hargrave of Chester, Va. and Samuel E. Hargrave III of Arlington, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Tyler and Kole Holloway and Timothy Freeman; a devoted brother, John B. Wells of Orlando, Fla., several nieces and nephews; and many special friends, including Ted and Claire Baxter, Doug, Julie and Heather Jackson. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Petersburg Home for Ladies, who cared for her during her final days. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. prior to the service at 12 noon Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Kenwood United Methodist Church, 25200 Ritchie Ave., North Dinwiddie, Va. 23803. Burial will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, South Prince George, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kenwood United Methodist Church or Petersburg Home for Ladies (Fellowship Fund), 311 S. Jefferson St., Petersburg, Va. 23803. The family is being served by Williams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at williamsfuneralhomeva.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.