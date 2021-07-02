Menu
Virginia B. Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
JONES, Virginia B., 90, of Richmond, departed this life on June 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, George S. Jones. She is survived by three sons, Lester (Geneva), Micah Sr. (Michelle) and Michael (Yolanda) Jones; devoted daughter, Georgie Chapman (Paul); one brother, James Bailey (Ola); 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 12 noon to 6 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Woodville Church of the Nazarene, 2012 Selden St. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Jul
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Woodville Church of the Nazarene
2012 Selden Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
Sending our condolences to the family. We will certainly keep you all in our prayers.
Geneva Jenkins and family
Friend
July 3, 2021
