KNIGHTON, Virginia Lee, of Richmond, passed away on May 19, 2021. She was a lifelong member of Pine Street Baptist Church. A service for the celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 6 at 12:45 p.m. at the church, 400 South Pine Street, Richmond, Virginia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.
Have only been blessed to attend Church with and get to know Virginia since 2017 but feel like we were good friends in that short time. I have missed seeing her during this pandemic and her illness and will continue to miss her. Enjoyed singing in choir with her and just being her friend. Sorry for the passing of such a sweet lady but sure she is glad to be with her Lord.
Frances (Bootsie) Rudock
June 5, 2021
Tommy and Cathy Knighton
June 4, 2021
Virginia always said Hello and asked about my two Children. My Condolences to her Family.