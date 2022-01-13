Menu
Virginia Lee Kreynus
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
KREYNUS, Virginia Lee, 79, of Richmond and Madison, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, in Johnston-Willis Hospital. She was born February 3, 1942 in Richmond and was the daughter of William Leslie Worsham and Nannie Virginia Clore Worsham.

Virginia was a member of the last graduating class of John Marshall High School in Richmond in 1960. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at Virginia Commonwealth University and was a granddaughter of the E.A. Clore family of Madison, Va.

She is survived by her husband, Emil Paul Kreynus; two sons, Christopher Dean Kreynus and Christian Ashby Kreynus, both of Richmond; and a sister, Janet Marie Worsham and wife, Esther Garber, of Richmond.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hebron Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the parrish hall following the interment.

Memorial contributions may be made to Middlesex Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 98, Deltaville, Va. 23043.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hebron Lutheran Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Family I'm so saddened to learn of Virginia aka VA's passing. I loved her dearly and always always enjoyed our time together. Such a wonderful, beautiful, funny and great person. To you, Paul, Ashby and Chris, my heartfelt love and condolences being sent along with prayers for sweet peace. Love y'all All. from Dale, Chris, Wende and Martha McCollum.
Dale McCollum and Family
January 14, 2022
My sympathies to loved ones.
Jan G Belote
January 13, 2022
U were a good older sister always looking out for me.
janet worsham
Family
January 13, 2022
