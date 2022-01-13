KREYNUS, Virginia Lee, 79, of Richmond and Madison, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, in Johnston-Willis Hospital. She was born February 3, 1942 in Richmond and was the daughter of William Leslie Worsham and Nannie Virginia Clore Worsham.Virginia was a member of the last graduating class of John Marshall High School in Richmond in 1960. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at Virginia Commonwealth University and was a granddaughter of the E.A. Clore family of Madison, Va.She is survived by her husband, Emil Paul Kreynus; two sons, Christopher Dean Kreynus and Christian Ashby Kreynus, both of Richmond; and a sister, Janet Marie Worsham and wife, Esther Garber, of Richmond.Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hebron Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the parrish hall following the interment.Memorial contributions may be made to Middlesex Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 98, Deltaville, Va. 23043.