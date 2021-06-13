LIVESAY, Virginia Harrison, 89, of Petersburg, also known as "Grandma," passed away June 9, 2021. She was born in Gumberry, North Carolina to the late Larry and Annie Harrison. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry V. Harrison Jr., Leonard F. Harrison and Annie Mae Blazek. Virginia was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family and bragging on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her big heart. Virginia is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Eugene C. Livesay; loving children, Richard E. Livesay, Linda L. Parrish and Karen L. Guthrie; three brothers, C. "Dewey" Harrison, Herman W. Harrison and Garland W. Harrison; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. The family will receive guests at the church beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment will take place at Southlawn Memorial Park. Following entombment, the family invites all to join them for a reception at the Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.