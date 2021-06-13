Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Harrison Livesay
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
LIVESAY, Virginia Harrison, 89, of Petersburg, also known as "Grandma," passed away June 9, 2021. She was born in Gumberry, North Carolina to the late Larry and Annie Harrison. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Larry V. Harrison Jr., Leonard F. Harrison and Annie Mae Blazek. Virginia was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family and bragging on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her big heart. Virginia is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Eugene C. Livesay; loving children, Richard E. Livesay, Linda L. Parrish and Karen L. Guthrie; three brothers, C. "Dewey" Harrison, Herman W. Harrison and Garland W. Harrison; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. The family will receive guests at the church beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment will take place at Southlawn Memorial Park. Following entombment, the family invites all to join them for a reception at the Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Second Baptist Church
3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
David and Marielle Klapp
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results