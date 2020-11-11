SHORT, Virginia "Ginny" M., Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Virginia "Ginny" M. Short, passed away with her family by her side on November 9, 2020, at the age of 82. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Elizabeth S. Watson (Thomas), Patricia S. Good (David) and William H. Short III (Sheri); seven grandchildren, Thomas J. Watson Jr., William Patrick Watson, Adam B. Good (Jessy), Alexsa M. Good, Nathaniel B. Good, Katelyn N. Short and Lauren E. Short; and two great-grandchildren, Autumn Good and A.J. Good. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Rosella Clements; her brother, Dr. William Robert Clements; and husband of 51 years, William (Bill) H. Short Jr. Virginia was a Registered Nurse and worked in ICU/CCU as well as Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved to play piano. She sang with the Sweet Adelines, her church choir, and loved being in a community production of Handel's Messiah. She was also very creative. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and was an advocate for potential homeowners for Hanover Habitat for Humanity. She also knew her way around a build site, and she worked on a "women's build" with Patty. She became a Master Gardener and started her own business "Herb Thyme." She was a member of St. Peters United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Va. She was known as the "Shoe Box Lady" for her work with Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. She loved all animals, fast cars, travel, hot air balloons, hang gliding and her favorite place was the Outer Banks, N.C. When asked, she said her greatest joy in life was "her children." The family will have a private service due to COVID-19 and hope to have a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made in Virginia's name to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543; Doctors Without Borders
USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5030; Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607; the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231; or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Covenant Woods and Hospice Community Care for their care and compassion.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.