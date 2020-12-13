Maura, Michael, Katie, and family, I love to read obituaries to learn about the lives of everyday people ... and some not so everyday ... and the impacts they made on their families and communities. I began reading Virginia O´rourke´s obituary, and within a few seconds thought, "this is one of the most beautiful obituaries I´ve ever read." I knew I would copy it to send to a friend who actually writes obituaries because I knew she, too, would think it was beautiful and captured perfectly the spirit of this active, intellectually curious and giving woman. It wasn´t until I got to the end of the obituary and read the full names of Virginia´s children and grandchildren that I realized, " I know this family!" And then it all made complete sense. Not only did Virginia live life to the fullest, she passed on her enthusiasm for life and experiences, her love, and her giving spirit to her children and grandchildren. Maura and Katie, I can only imagine how much you will miss having your mother and grandmother in your lives now, but your memories of her and the stories and experiences she shared with you will be with you always. I know you are comforted knowing that Virginia had a wonderful life. Thank you for sharing her story in this beautiful obituary.

Colleen Anders December 13, 2020