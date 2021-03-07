PAIR, Virginia Lee, 74, of Henrico, died March 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Latasha Pair. Surviving are her husband, Atlas E. Pair Sr.; daughter, Michelle L. Adams (Allen); son, Atlas E. Pair Jr.; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Geneva Powell, Mary Ruffin, Ella Cook and Dorothy Pair (Melvin); nieces and nephews, seven sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Private funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Arthur Jones officiating. Interment Cook Family Cemetery, Emporia, Va. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.