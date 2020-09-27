Menu
Virginia S. "Ginna" Lavender
LAVENDER, Virginia S. "Ginna", 91, of Westminster-Canterbury Richmond, met her Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fletcher and Louise Stewart; sister, Bessie Giovannetti (Eddie); brother, Harold F. "Billy" Stewart. She is survived by two nephews, Stewart E. Giovannetti (Rose Marie) and William M. Giovannetti; three great-nephews, Todd (Joanne), William and Chris Giovannetti (Sherry); and several great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew. She worked many years for and retired from Robertshaw Controls Company. Two of her former affiliations were Professional Secretaries International and Retired Secretaries Group. She was also an avid volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Children's Miracle Network and Westminster-Canterbury. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Richmond, volunteering where needed and cherished her many friends there. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of Virginia in charge of arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
