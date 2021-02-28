TERRELL, Virginia Seay, 89, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theresa Uzel Seay, Joseph Edward Seay; and brother, Joseph Edward Seay Jr. She is survived by her three daughters, Terri Williams, Gayle Spivey (Weston) and Vickie Arnold (Gary). She was "Nanny" to her three grandchildren, Carey Williams Yates (David), John Arnold and Matthew Williams and "Big Nanny" to her two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Virginia Yates. She attended St. Paul Catholic School, St. Benedict Catholic School, St. Gertrude High School and Richmond Professional Institute (VCU).
Virginia retired from the Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired in 1995. She was a devoted Catholic and member and volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She was also a member of the K-Cettes, Catholic Golden Age, Catholic Women's Club and Henrico County Police Division SALT.
Virginia loved being at the river, enjoying the view and picking crabs, and spent her last days overlooking Sturgeon Creek in Deltaville. She was a strong and independent woman who did everything on her own terms and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the teams at Fresenius Kidney Care Laurel Park, Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe and Hospice of Virginia for their care and compassion.
The family will receive guests at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. For those unable to attend in person, you may participate at the following link: facebook.com/ollrichva/
. A private interment for immediate family will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Feed More or the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.