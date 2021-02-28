Terri, Gayle and Vickie, I was so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. I know she will be greatly missed. I remember the many years I worked with her (1968 until her retirement). She taught me many things, both professionally and personally. Virginia was a great friend who would do anything she could for anyone. May God comfort you in the days to come and know that she is at peace.

Carole Timberlake March 3, 2021