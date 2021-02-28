Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Seay Terrell
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
TERRELL, Virginia Seay, 89, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theresa Uzel Seay, Joseph Edward Seay; and brother, Joseph Edward Seay Jr. She is survived by her three daughters, Terri Williams, Gayle Spivey (Weston) and Vickie Arnold (Gary). She was "Nanny" to her three grandchildren, Carey Williams Yates (David), John Arnold and Matthew Williams and "Big Nanny" to her two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Virginia Yates. She attended St. Paul Catholic School, St. Benedict Catholic School, St. Gertrude High School and Richmond Professional Institute (VCU).

Virginia retired from the Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired in 1995. She was a devoted Catholic and member and volunteer at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She was also a member of the K-Cettes, Catholic Golden Age, Catholic Women's Club and Henrico County Police Division SALT.

Virginia loved being at the river, enjoying the view and picking crabs, and spent her last days overlooking Sturgeon Creek in Deltaville. She was a strong and independent woman who did everything on her own terms and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by family and friends. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the teams at Fresenius Kidney Care Laurel Park, Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe and Hospice of Virginia for their care and compassion.

The family will receive guests at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with funeral services to follow at 12 noon. For those unable to attend in person, you may participate at the following link: facebook.com/ollrichva/. A private interment for immediate family will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Feed More or the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
8200 Woodman Rd., Henrico, VA
Mar
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
8200 Woodman Rd, Henrico, VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I am very sorry for your loss. She would often remind me that she used to babysit me a "few" years ago. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed by many. May God keep you in his hands and his arm around you during this time.
Mary Louise Chandler
March 4, 2021
Terri, Gayle and Vickie, I was so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. I know she will be greatly missed. I remember the many years I worked with her (1968 until her retirement). She taught me many things, both professionally and personally. Virginia was a great friend who would do anything she could for anyone. May God comfort you in the days to come and know that she is at peace.
Carole Timberlake
March 3, 2021
We will always remember the hospitality and conversations we enjoyed with Virginia when visiting Weston and Gayle in Deltaville. She always greeted guests with friendliness and made you feel like family. We will miss her smile and sense of humor but will always remember the fun and enjoyment we had together.
Rick and Susan Shaheen
March 1, 2021
I worked with Virginia at DBVI years ago. She had a warm and caring personality. Loved her smile and wonderful laugh. Great loss for your family but great memories for you to cherish.
Paige Berry
March 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and are praying for all.
Donna (Uzel) and Jay Tallent
February 28, 2021
May your loving memories bring your family comfort in the days ahead. Thinking of you Terri. There is no love great than a mother's love.
Sue Cates Jones
February 28, 2021
Her "can do" attitude was always an inspiration for me. I love and miss my Aunt Virginia.
Angie Seay
February 28, 2021
Whenever I saw Mrs Terrell out and about, she always had a big smile and pleasant, kind words to say. I am so sorry for the loss. Find comfort knowing we all need our Angels above to steer us straight.
Honey Davis
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results