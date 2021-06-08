WALKER, Virginia, age 94, of Clemmons, N.C., passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home with family at her side. A funeral service will be held at Manakin Episcopal Church, Midlothian, Va., at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, followed by a reception in the church parish hall. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va. Virginia was born February 28, 1927 in Richmond, Va., to Lotus Duval Marshall and Laura Fletcher Marshall. Virginia retired as co-founder and CEO of Walker and Associates Inc., a telecommunications supply business now celebrating its 51st year. Virginia loved planning and hosting events for her business and family. She loved the Lord, was a wonderful homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Virginia was incredibly selfless, giving and respectful throughout her storied life. She raised her children in at least 13 different cities in and out of the U.S. during husband, Chris Walker's military service to our country and during their business careers. While Virginia was sometimes a reluctant first mate on the "Sweet Virginia," she enjoyed many years of boating with Chris, her brother, Gordon Marshall and sister-in-law, Jenny Marshall and as a member of the Virginia Yacht Club. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton Chrystie Walker; daughter, Laura Jo Michaud; and brother, Fletcher Duval Marshall (Lucille Marshall). Surviving are brother, Gordon Marshall (Jenny); sons, Mark Walker (Joy) of Clemmons, N.C. and Rick Walker (Sally) of Floyd, Va.; son-in-law, John Michaud; daughter, Chrystie Brown (Chris) of Bedminster, N.J.; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary Gordon Marshall, daughter of Fletcher Marshall, for her love, support and care for Virginia in her final hours. The family would also like to thank Piedmont Home Care and caregivers, Gloria, Linda, Waltina, Tia, Carrona, Dakota, Mar, Quiana, Beverly and others for their support. Thanks are also extended to the wonderful staff at Trellis Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, N.C. 27103. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.