Virginia Warren Layne
LAYNE, Virginia Warren, 87, of Mechanicsville, widow of Herbert Franklin Layne, passed away October 29, 2020. Born in Buckingham County, Va., she was a daughter of the late Vivian and Maude Warren. She is survived by two sons, Herbert Layne Jr. (Jeanne) and William Layne (Angela); two grandchildren, James Layne (Sarah) and Elizabeth Layne; and two great-grandsons, Andrew and Thomas Layne. Services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
