EDWARDS, Virline, "Shorty," departed this life December 10, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas L. and Dayrone Edwards; daughter, LaTasha Edwards; father, Thomas Edwards; sister, Gale Carter (Bernard); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, 2020.