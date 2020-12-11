EDWARDS, Virline, "Shorty," departed this life December 10, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas L. and Dayrone Edwards; daughter, LaTasha Edwards; father, Thomas Edwards; sister, Gale Carter (Bernard); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
6 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear of virline passing that was my girl at Westvaco. I will always remember the laughs from the job to sitting up in the beauty parlor. My deepest prayers and condolences to the family she will be truly missed.
Erica Olivaria
December 15, 2020
My sincere condolences are with you and your family Tarsha on the going home of your mother.
Just know that while you all are going through this, that it is alright to grieve, the Lord your God is with you all and He Will give you all peace.
Weeping for a night for joy comes in the morning Psalms 30:5
Love Regina
Regina Kenney
December 14, 2020
SHORTY NO ONE OR NOTHING CAN TAKE AWAY THE GOOD LIFE OUR FAMILY SHARE THE LORD LOVE AND FAITH. RIP COUZ
Verna Matthews
December 13, 2020
Shorty, I will miss your smile. As your are greeted by GOD and His angles, we will miss you here, but there will be no more sickness and pain. To your family, Gail, Pat and others, hold on to God's unchanging hand and you will someday meet again. REST IN PEACE.
kitty miller
December 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 16, 2020
My condolences go out to Virline´s family. She was a valued coworker of mine for many years at Westvaco. I know she will be greatly missed. May God be with you as you ascend to your heavenly resting place.