BARBOUR, Vivian Cress, 92, passed away on June 6, 2021 in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, E. Julian Barbour; and is survived by her daughter, Sandy Thrower; her son, Jay Barbour (Mary); and her five grandchildren, Jessica Garten, Emily Thrower, Kevin Barbour, Claire Thrower and Lauren Barbour. Vivian had a great and full life fulfilling every duty with success, which included being a daughter, a sister, a registered nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a friend to many. The family will have a private ceremony at Bon Air Presbyterian Church Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to same.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.