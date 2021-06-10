Menu
Vivian Cress Barbour
1928 - 2021
BARBOUR, Vivian Cress, 92, passed away on June 6, 2021 in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, E. Julian Barbour; and is survived by her daughter, Sandy Thrower; her son, Jay Barbour (Mary); and her five grandchildren, Jessica Garten, Emily Thrower, Kevin Barbour, Claire Thrower and Lauren Barbour. Vivian had a great and full life fulfilling every duty with success, which included being a daughter, a sister, a registered nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a friend to many. The family will have a private ceremony at Bon Air Presbyterian Church Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to same.
So, so sorry to hear of this loss. What a wonderful neighbor she was, as was Julian.
Paul Canady
Friend
June 12, 2021
