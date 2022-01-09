BELCHER , Vivian Hunter, Jr., 89, of Chesterfield, Va., joined his bride, Peggy, in heaven Monday, January 3, 2022.



"A legend in these parts," he was a loving daddy, grandfather (Pa) and precious friend to many. He is survived by his two daughters, Kate B. Gregory (Genie) of Dinwiddie, Va., Teri B. Dean (Pat) of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Kevin E. Gregory (Andrea) of Chesterfield, Va., Michael H. Gregory (Bethany) of Dinwiddie, Va., James Michael Dean, Patrick H. Dean and Rachel L. Dean, all of Dallas, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Samantha J. and Kendall E. Gregory of Chesterfield, Va.; one great-grandson, Eli C. Gregory of Dinwiddie, Va.; his bird, "Baby"; as well as many loving and caring family friends.



A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Rd., Chesterfield, Va. from 3 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Dress casual. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, N.C. 27317.



The end of an era.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.