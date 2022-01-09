BELCHER , Vivian Hunter, Jr., 89, of Chesterfield, Va., joined his bride, Peggy, in heaven Monday, January 3, 2022.
"A legend in these parts," he was a loving daddy, grandfather (Pa) and precious friend to many. He is survived by his two daughters, Kate B. Gregory (Genie) of Dinwiddie, Va., Teri B. Dean (Pat) of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Kevin E. Gregory (Andrea) of Chesterfield, Va., Michael H. Gregory (Bethany) of Dinwiddie, Va., James Michael Dean, Patrick H. Dean and Rachel L. Dean, all of Dallas, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Samantha J. and Kendall E. Gregory of Chesterfield, Va.; one great-grandson, Eli C. Gregory of Dinwiddie, Va.; his bird, "Baby"; as well as many loving and caring family friends.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Rd., Chesterfield, Va. from 3 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Dress casual. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, N.C. 27317.
The end of an era.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
My thoughts are with you all. He told me he was ready even though, I guess, as he was a dear friend I was not. So many memories with he & Peggy, Kenny & I ~ dinners out, card games, his knowledge & help, the laughter and his visits to Kenny. I cherished both of them since I lost my parents so long ago. God bless all of his family members and I smile thinking of his heavenly greeting committee.
Susan C Snyder
Friend
January 12, 2022
A dear friend that i learned so much from, more than a friend a family member. Will miss him dearly,his friendship,his wisdom and just being around him.Thank you Mr. Belcher for everything you did it was my honor to know you. Rest in peace now and be with your bride with whom you talked so much about you will not be forgotten.
tim allen
Friend
January 11, 2022
He was a beloved neighbor and will be deeply missed.
Brian & Dorthy Olson
Friend
January 11, 2022
Jeremey Fuller and family
January 11, 2022
Such good memories with your Dad and Mom through our early years at Ramsey and then Grace Chapel...Camping vacations in the State parks with our families....
We send our love and prayers as you learn to do life without him. One of our favorite quotes that gives us comfort is " Thanks to Jesus, he is not in your past, but in your future."
Hugs dear ones...
Terry Thacker & Shirley Robinson
Friend
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.