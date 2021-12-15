BURTON, Vivian Noel, peacefully passed away at her Powhatan county home on Sunday morning, December 12, 2021. She was 87 years old. Vivian has survived but struggled with several health conditions over the recent years. She now has peace and relief from that struggle. Like many others in her family, Vivian lived a sometimes-tough life, yet she met that challenge and created a good life for herself and her family. In 1934, she was born in Amherst County in the Blue Ridge Mountains to Cammie Bell and John Reed Noel. She was the youngest of her eight siblings. Vivian eventually moved with her siblings to Richmond and stayed after a couple of failed attempts due to hardships at that time. Later, she and her husband Elvin Clyde Burton Sr. with their two sons, Elvin Clyde Burton Jr. and Philip Lee Burton, lived in Chesterfield. Vivian was a caregiver for her entire family. Her husband and Vivian retired to the home they established in Powhatan county, which she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons and eight siblings. She had a large family still around her made up of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, great-great-nieces, many cousins, friends and neighbors. Many of us would call her "Vitty," and we all knew she would spoil us with love and treats, plus sprinkle in some straight talk and discipline if we needed it too. She loved and was loved. She's also survived by her grandchildren, Noel and Laura; and Noel's children, her great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Paul and Dominique. The family will receive friends Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, also where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.