Vivian. How often I think of you and how you took me in to your home and you were such a wonderful. caring, loving. opinionated, strong, feisty lady. I learned so much from you in being a lot stronger woman. Thank you so much for all you did for me!!! I just saw where you passed and know you are now amongst the angels. You will always be in my heart!! Until we meet again. RIP. My dear Vivian!!

Maureen Marston Friend March 11, 2022