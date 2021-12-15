Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vivian Noel Burton
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
BURTON, Vivian Noel, peacefully passed away at her Powhatan county home on Sunday morning, December 12, 2021. She was 87 years old. Vivian has survived but struggled with several health conditions over the recent years. She now has peace and relief from that struggle. Like many others in her family, Vivian lived a sometimes-tough life, yet she met that challenge and created a good life for herself and her family. In 1934, she was born in Amherst County in the Blue Ridge Mountains to Cammie Bell and John Reed Noel. She was the youngest of her eight siblings. Vivian eventually moved with her siblings to Richmond and stayed after a couple of failed attempts due to hardships at that time. Later, she and her husband Elvin Clyde Burton Sr. with their two sons, Elvin Clyde Burton Jr. and Philip Lee Burton, lived in Chesterfield. Vivian was a caregiver for her entire family. Her husband and Vivian retired to the home they established in Powhatan county, which she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons and eight siblings. She had a large family still around her made up of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, great-great-nieces, many cousins, friends and neighbors. Many of us would call her "Vitty," and we all knew she would spoil us with love and treats, plus sprinkle in some straight talk and discipline if we needed it too. She loved and was loved. She's also survived by her grandchildren, Noel and Laura; and Noel's children, her great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Paul and Dominique. The family will receive friends Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, also where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Vivian. How often I think of you and how you took me in to your home and you were such a wonderful. caring, loving. opinionated, strong, feisty lady. I learned so much from you in being a lot stronger woman. Thank you so much for all you did for me!!! I just saw where you passed and know you are now amongst the angels. You will always be in my heart!! Until we meet again. RIP. My dear Vivian!!
Maureen Marston
Friend
March 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results