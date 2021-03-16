CLARKE, Vivian A., 77, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Monday, March 15, 2021. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Clarke Sr.; her parents, Joseph and Beulah Allen; and three sisters, Shirley Steed, Alto "Kitty" Burton and Marilyn Joann "Betsy" Bass. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted sons, Thomas Jr. (Mirna), Bryant and Steven (Alicia); two grandsons, Justin and Jayden; two special granddaughters, Dara and Daja Lewis; one loving sister, Dallas A. Mealy (Santa); two loving brothers, James "Jimmy" and Robert Allen (Barbara); one aunt, Frances A. Free; and a host of nieces, one devoted, Deborah Lewis; nephews, one devoted, Michael Bass; other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Mimms Funeral Home, Richmond, Va., on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church Centralia, N. Chesterfield, Va. Interment private. Funeral arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2021.
Dear Steve & family
Our deepest sympathy at the home going of your mother. Wishing you peace, blessings and God´s abundant grace. Former neighbors, Gail Robinson, AJ Nottingham, & Chip Nottingham
Gail Tobinson
March 20, 2021
Love you
william bass
March 20, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear of Vivian's passing, our prayers are with the family. May God comfort you during this difficult hour.
Love,
Lucille 'Lois' Jones Edwards
Traci Edwards
Erika Edwards Brandon
Lucille Edwards
March 20, 2021
I Bear Witness: That there are few more kind, patient, generous and caring than Vivian. What a joy to have danced with her at First Baptist Centralia.
God Bless My Sister
God Bless her family through their grief.
With Love,
Pauline (Harris) Shabazz
Pauline Shabazz
March 20, 2021
Vivian was a beautiful person will miss her, my prayers are for comfort and strength for the family. LOVE
Gloria P. Fisher
March 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. We are sorry for the loss of your loved one. Vivian was a special person. She was always positive, loving, caring, joyful, and full of fun. She had a hearty laugh. May the many happy memories that you made help console you today and in the days to come. With deepest sympathy to your family.
Diane Harris, Arlette & Lauren Jones
March 19, 2021
Uplifting the family of Mrs Clarke in prayer, may our heavenly Father comfort you during this time of grief.
1st Thessalonians 4:13-18
Rodney Holt
March 19, 2021
From a member of the Class 1961 Carver High. We all Feel your lost. May God be with you family...Rev.Bob Cosby-The stars Of Hope Gospel Singers...
Rev. Bob Cosby
March 19, 2021
Sending condolences to the family... Thomas, Steven and Bryant. Growing up on Faye Street, I have memories of Mrs. Clarke always with a smile and a wave as us neighborhood kids played. As you greive her physically, remember to celebrate her life as a mother to her sons
(and a neighborhood mother), sister, daughter, wife and friend.
Lamonica Bracey
March 19, 2021
Angi, Our deepest thoughts and prayers to you and your family. God will supply all you needs. We care and here for you. Love you
Psalms 23
Anthony and Peggy West
North Chesterfield, VA
Anthony and Peggy West
March 19, 2021
We offer Condolences and Prayers
to the Clarke/Allen family as you mourn the loss of Vivian. We will remember her quiet spirit and pleasant demeanor.
Carver High School Class of 1960
March 19, 2021
Our deepest condolences, and wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage, strength to face the days ahead and loving memories forever to hold in your heart in this time of loss. Love always.
The Thompson & Farina Family
Karmen Farina & Robbie D.Thompson
March 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family Steve. May God give you peace during this time. So so sorry for your loss. May Mrs Vivian Rest in Heaven Peacefully. Much luv Vette
Vette Corbin
March 19, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about my former neighbor Mrs. Clarke passing. My condolences go out to Tommy and Steve and Bryant and all the family. May God continue to bless and keep you.
Natalie H Rozzell
March 19, 2021
I am going to miss my friend so much. I will be thinking of you on Sundays when I take my seat in church. You will be in my thoughts and I will cherish the beautiful memories that I have of you. Rest in Peace
Rose & Lawrence Smith
March 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Clarke/Mealy families. Praying for strength and understanding for your loss. Vivian was such a special person to so many people. She will be missed by so many. Rest In Peace Vivian.
Love,
Hilda F Jones
Hilda F Jones
March 19, 2021
My Condolences to the Allen/Clarke families. I pray that God grants you all Peace and Strength in this time of loss.
Marilyn F. Scott
Marilyn F. Scott
March 19, 2021
Many are the pleasant memories I have of spending Sunday afternoons with the Allen family. Vivian was one of Dallas' beautiful older sisters. They welcomed me with loving arms. I will miss seeing Vivian when I visit FBCC. My prayers are with her family. May God grant you peace.
Ernestine G. Wilson
March 18, 2021
Saddened deeply to hear of Vivian´s passing. Brought back memories of Redd School parents at work and community activism that she faithfully worked at. To Steve who was like another child to me and the rest of the family l pray for God to continue to hold you up at this time and give you peace. With love, Robert, Sandra, Tiffany and Jerel Edmonds.
Edmonds Family
March 18, 2021
To the Clarke and Allen Family,
May time heal the sadness that you feel with the loss of your Mother/Sister. During these tough times know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Walter and Mamie Pierce
March 18, 2021
The George Washington Carver High School Class of 1961 extends heartfelt sympathy to the members of the Allen/Clark Families. May you find comfort in knowing that we truly care and our continued prayer is that God will take care of you.
Carver High School Class of 1961
March 18, 2021
Words cannot express the loss of my friend, Vivian. She was a jewel. She will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Margaret A,, Thompson
March 18, 2021
To the Clarke and Allen family I'm so sorry for your loss. Vivian was a kind and loving lady.
Franceen Robinson
March 18, 2021
Deepest condolences and prayers for Vivian Clarke´s family. She will truly be missed.
Terry Anderson
March 18, 2021
You will be missed my friend one of the first person I meet when I moved on TARPLEY RD We had some good times and some good laughs . My heart is heavy
Lucy Allen Thornton
March 17, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to the family. My prayers are with you in these moments of sadness.
Angela Bass-Cross
March 17, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person I will miss you always.
Peggy Moon
March 17, 2021
Condolences to the Family of Vivian Clarke I will miss our Times together on Bus trips Plays Bingo and just the Love she had for me Peaceful be their Rest Dear Friend God Bless
Ed & LaVern Blakey
LaVern Blakey
March 17, 2021
Our hearts were saddened to hear of the home going of our beloved neighbor & friend. Until we meet again, Rest In Peace
Bob & Beatrice Bracey
March 17, 2021
Condolences and prayers to the Allen and Clark family. May God be with you all through your bereavement.
Alice and Charles Pyer
March 16, 2021
Mrs. Clarke You fought till the end.are going to be missed. Your grandchildren love you very much. Till we see each other again. Love you always
Mirna Rivas
March 16, 2021
Sending Our Deepest Condolences & Prayers & Love to the Family of the late Mrs. Vivian Clark. Her beautiful warm smile & friendly attitude will truly be missed! May you find comfort with the Lord during this difficult time Respectfully With Christian Love, Deacon John D. Clark, Jr., Carolyn Clark-Swann & Jason
Carolyn Clark-Swann
Friend
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Vivians passing. She was a beautiful person and will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to the family.
Judy Coleman
March 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, we are sincerely praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
Mealy Funeral Home and Staff.
March 16, 2021
Family,
We were shocked and saddened by the loss of our dear and beloved friend Vivian. We pray that God will give you comfort at this most difficult time. She will truly be missed.