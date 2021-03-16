CLARKE, Vivian A., 77, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Monday, March 15, 2021. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Clarke Sr.; her parents, Joseph and Beulah Allen; and three sisters, Shirley Steed, Alto "Kitty" Burton and Marilyn Joann "Betsy" Bass. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted sons, Thomas Jr. (Mirna), Bryant and Steven (Alicia); two grandsons, Justin and Jayden; two special granddaughters, Dara and Daja Lewis; one loving sister, Dallas A. Mealy (Santa); two loving brothers, James "Jimmy" and Robert Allen (Barbara); one aunt, Frances A. Free; and a host of nieces, one devoted, Deborah Lewis; nephews, one devoted, Michael Bass; other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Mimms Funeral Home, Richmond, Va., on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church Centralia, N. Chesterfield, Va. Interment private. Funeral arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2021.