REED, Vivian Joan, The Reed family announces the passing of Vivian, age 96, who died peacefully on November 28, 2020. Vivian was born on December 14, 1924, to Thomas Shockley and Selena Shockley in Stockton, Md. (Eastern Shore Md.), where she attended high school then college In Washington, D.C. Vivian married Thomas Marvin Reed on February 1, 1946. They were married 45 years until his passing in 1991. She is survived by their three children, Donna Washington, Ed Reed and Dale Reed; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Reed and Janie Reed. In addition, her nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Vivian was a follower of Jesus Christ for her entire life. Vivian had a great love for children, birds and flowers. After raising her own children, assisting in raising neighbors' children, she began to love any child who needed love. Children were dear to her up until the very day of her passing. As a child, Vivian was raised Seventh-day Adventist then later converted to non denominational. She was known for her honesty and fortitude. She never complained about whatever was facing her. She "called em like she saw them," no beating around the bush. Sometimes this was a lot of fun. Also known for her "cold hands and warm heart." She was loved by all for her kindness. Vivian will be missed by all. Her family will hold a private service at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to secure.dav.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.