Vivian Lee
LEE, Mrs. Vivian, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Lee. She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lee; three grandchildren, Trevon Simpson, Richard Lee Jr. and Sadatre Wright; one brother, Robert Lee (Evelyn); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Lakiesha Lee Johnson; sisters-in-law, Hattie B. Alford and Edith Lee; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Lee can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 3, 2021
