LEE, Mrs. Vivian, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Lee. She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lee; three grandchildren, Trevon Simpson, Richard Lee Jr. and Sadatre Wright; one brother, Robert Lee (Evelyn); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Lakiesha Lee Johnson; sisters-in-law, Hattie B. Alford and Edith Lee; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Lee can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.