ROZZELL, Vivian "Nickie" Elizabeth, 77, of Chesterfield, transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, William Rozzell Jr.; and parents, Carter H. and Vivian B. White. Surviving are two children, Vickie Rozzell Hinton (Julian) and William "Billy" Rozzell; three grandchildren, Jaylen and Justin Hinton and Mackenzie Rozzell; two brothers, Carter "Lollie" and Thomas (Eva) White; two aunts, Alice "Babe" Fisher and Bessie Wood; two brothers-in-law, Julian and Joseph Rozzell; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk-through visitation will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 3 to 5 p.m. and where a private Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021. Dr. Michael Lomax officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Westwood Baptist Church Scholarship Fund at 915 Glenburnie Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.