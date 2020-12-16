SALE, Vivian "Totsy" Satterwhite, of Hanover, passed away on December 13, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 31 years, Roy D. Sale; her twin sisters, Shelby DeBruicker and Marilyn Saul; and her stepson, Doug Sale; as well as her nieces and nephew whom she loved dearly. Totsy was a superhero in her own right – of course she came by it honestly. To our family, she was a superhero who didn't feel the need to wear a cape or words on her chest - she simply quietly dedicated her days to saving and loving animals of all shapes and sizes and taking care of those she loved with such care. She was strong, courageous, intelligent, witty and a little feisty. She was even known to stand down a bull nose to nose – getting him in line with only a firm word. Zeuss knew that she was not to be tested, after all. She was a kind, selfless woman with countless talents that we treasured and admired greatly. Totsy graduated from Patrick Henry High School, class of 1964, going from there to working several years at Randolph-Macon College before attending college at VCU, where she earned a degree in accounting. Upon graduation, Totsy accepted a position with the national accounting firm of Coopers and Lybrand. Eventually tiring of the hectic pace and frequent travel, she accepted a position in accounting with Philip Morris USA in their corporate office in New York. She left Philip Morris to return to Hanover County, where she purchased a small farm and began farming and raising cattle on her own while she opened her own successful accounting firm. She was a one-woman dynamo. Eventually she married her husband, Roy and lived happily ever after on that sweet farm. She was the rock the family relied on for so many years and met all of life's challenges that came her way with grace and poise. She will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Taylorsville Baptist Church cemetery, 15415 Taylorsville Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236. Condolences and memories may be registered at www.nelsenashland.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.