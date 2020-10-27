MILBY, Vivian Saunders, 78, of Urbanna, Virginia, died peacefully on October 23, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Joseph Warren Milby. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Joseph W. Milby Jr. and his wife, Helen and their daughters, Sarah and Katherine of Washington, D.C.; John K. Milby and Anne S. Miller of Urbanna, Va.; and a sister, Laura S. Staylor of Portsmouth, Va. Vivian was born in Portsmouth, Va., and attended Lynchburg College, where she met her husband in 1961. Since her marriage in 1962, she resided in Urbanna, Virginia. She loved her family, friends, enjoyed her life on the Urbanna Creek and a played a mean game of bridge. She was an active member of Christ Church Parish (Middlesex) and served on the vestry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Christ Church Parish (Middlesex) or the Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department, Urbanna. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.