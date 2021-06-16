SMITH, Mrs. Vivian Schultz Roberts, 90, of Grafton, passed away on June 11, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living at Hampton after complications from a stroke and cancer. Vivian was born on January 25, 1931 to the late William and Josephine Schultz in Warwick (now Newport News), Va. She was a lifelong Peninsula resident and a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Yorktown. She worked as a secretary at the NASA Langley Research Center during the 1970s, ran a successful catering business, and was a devoted and nurturing wife and mother with a great sense of humor. Her amazing cooking skills will long be remembered by her family as well.
Vivian was predeceased by her first husband, William Chester Roberts, in April 1971. Her sister, Frances Schultz Witherow; and her two brothers, William (Buddy) Schultz and Harold Lee Schultz, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Warner W. Smith Jr. of Grafton; her son and daughter-in-law, Will and Cathy Roberts of Prospect, Tenn.; and her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Herb Fisher of Chesapeake. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Josh Fisher and his wife, Tiffany of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Will (Nathan) Fisher and his wife, Tory of Portsmouth and Ben Fisher of Chesapeake. Vivian also is survived by her two great-grandchildren, Wade Fisher and Liam Fisher. Many other members of her extended family survive to remember her fondly as well.
A memorial service celebrating Vivian's life will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Parklawn-Wood Mausoleum Chapel in Hampton. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family at Parklawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
).
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and offer condolences.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.