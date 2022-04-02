Menu
Vorden "Boo" Walsh
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
WALSH, Vorden "Boo", 83, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Durwood, Stuart and Carl Baseler. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Walsh; son, Vorden "Butch" Walsh (Debra); daughter, Laura Lee Folman (Hunter); granddaughters, Violet and Alexis; a nephew, Danny Beach; a niece, Crystal; and many other relatives and friends. "Boo" was a member of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 7400 Antique Lane, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2022.
