GARRETT, W. Lennie "Billy", 80, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Lennie Garrett Jr. and Kathleen O'Quinn Garrett; his son, W. Lennie (Len) IV; and his sister-in-law, Ruth May. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Garrett; stepmother, Cordia Garrett; stepson, Robert Stetler; stepgrandsons, Jacob Lindsay, Caleb Eastvold, Conner Stetler; special niece, Sherry Wells; and a host of family and friends.
He was a 51-year Mason (39 with St. John Lodge 36), a member of ACCA Shrine Center and ACCA Klownz (Williehugger), proprietor/owner of Garretts Auto Inc., a member of VASCO (Virginia Automotive Service Cooperative) and a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School. His current passion was cruising through life, the Washington Redskins and NASCAR.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 8 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Reception afterwards at ACCA Shrine Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.