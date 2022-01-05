Menu
W. Lennie "Billy" Garrett
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
GARRETT, W. Lennie "Billy", 80, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Lennie Garrett Jr. and Kathleen O'Quinn Garrett; his son, W. Lennie (Len) IV; and his sister-in-law, Ruth May. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Garrett; stepmother, Cordia Garrett; stepson, Robert Stetler; stepgrandsons, Jacob Lindsay, Caleb Eastvold, Conner Stetler; special niece, Sherry Wells; and a host of family and friends.

He was a 51-year Mason (39 with St. John Lodge 36), a member of ACCA Shrine Center and ACCA Klownz (Williehugger), proprietor/owner of Garretts Auto Inc., a member of VASCO (Virginia Automotive Service Cooperative) and a graduate of Douglas Freeman High School. His current passion was cruising through life, the Washington Redskins and NASCAR.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 8 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Reception afterwards at ACCA Shrine Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
7
Service
7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
8
Interment
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
I am so very sorry to read this and sorry for your loss. I would like to share a story for you about your father and mine. Your father has a service station at the corner of Patterson and Maple Avenues. On his lot he had a very nice wrecker truck that every time my father got the opportunity to , he would put a for sale sign in the window of it. We lived around the corner on Sabot Street so dad had to pass by there coming home from work. He worked nights so he passed by very early in the morning. Your father finally got to the point of telling mine that if anyone was to purchase that truck He wouldn't be too happy. The two of them laughed about that for years. My father Roger Lee Massey, Sr. passed away in May 10,1993 and is buried at Westhampton as well. I can only imagine the stories and mischief these two will get into in Heaven. My prayers to you and your family. God Bless
Rita Massey Martin
Friend
January 6, 2022
