I am so very sorry to read this and sorry for your loss. I would like to share a story for you about your father and mine. Your father has a service station at the corner of Patterson and Maple Avenues. On his lot he had a very nice wrecker truck that every time my father got the opportunity to , he would put a for sale sign in the window of it. We lived around the corner on Sabot Street so dad had to pass by there coming home from work. He worked nights so he passed by very early in the morning. Your father finally got to the point of telling mine that if anyone was to purchase that truck He wouldn't be too happy. The two of them laughed about that for years. My father Roger Lee Massey, Sr. passed away in May 10,1993 and is buried at Westhampton as well. I can only imagine the stories and mischief these two will get into in Heaven. My prayers to you and your family. God Bless

Rita Massey Martin Friend January 6, 2022