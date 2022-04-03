Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
W. Coleman Pinney
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Midlothian High School
PINNEY, W. Coleman, 79, beloved husband, Dad, Grandpa/PopPop and dear friend, passed away on March 14, 2022. Coleman was born November 10, 1942 in Midlothian and was the son of the late Seabury Hudson Pinney and Lennie Christine Pinney. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Susan Willet Pinney; children, Eric Pinney, Christopher Pinney (Katie) and Sarah Rogers; five grandsons, Bryan Pinney, Sean Pinney, Connor Pinney, Coleman Rogers and Dylan Rogers; and granddaughter, Sawyer Rogers. Coleman graduated from Midlothian High School (1961) and then attended and graduated from Smithdeal-Massey Business College. He served in the Army Reserves as a Second-Class Petty Officer until 1969. Coleman was a founding partner of Jefco, Inc., an architectural glass contractor. Upon retirement, Coleman and Susie moved to Dunnsville, Va. and enjoyed many years of entertaining at their house on the Rappahannock River. Coleman loved Hokie football tailgates, watching his grandsons play their various sports and working with Susie on their beautiful yard. He was a kind, caring, loving man and will be missed by so many. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 29 at the Walton Lake Clubhouse, 12700 Walton Lake Drive, Midlothian, Va. 23114. We look forward to sharing memories of Coleman with family and friends from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
