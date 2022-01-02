EVANS, Wade V., Jr., 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Henrico on December 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Catherine C. Evans. He is survived by his two sons, Wade V. Evans III (Patty) and William L. Evans (Gwendolyn); eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Wade worked at Philip Morris International for 25-plus years, retiring as the Asst. Director of the Tobacco Technology Group. During his time there, he visited and worked in over 48 different countries. Wade graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951, married his high school sweetheart, joined the U.S. Navy and served through 1954. He afterward graduated from the University of Virginia in 1959, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve from 1959 until 1967. Wade was an avid golfer and a longtime member of both Hermitage C.C. and Richmond C.C., where he and Catherine golfed and socialized for many years. He was a 50-year member of Metropolitan Lodge No. 11 AF&AM and served as Worshipful Master in 1989. Wade was also a Past Master of Meridian No. 284 (2003) and Richmond Randolph No. 19 (2007). He was DDGM of Masonic District 15-B in 1993 to 1994. He was a Gold Card holder for many years and mentored countless young Freemasons during that time. He was a Companion of Royal Arch Chapter No. 3-9. He became a Scottish Rite 33rd Degree IGH in 2011 and was a past member of the ACCA Temple Shrine (Klownz). He lived a long and fulfilling life and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Wade loved to tell stories about his travels and always had a joke to share. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15 at Woody Funeral Home at 1771 Parham Road, Richmond, Va., followed by a Masonic service. Internment in Westhampton Memorial Park will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center at speech4children.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.