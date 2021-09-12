WHITE, Wade Duncan, 57, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord peacefully on September 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonel C. and Lee W. White. He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Munn (Lucas) and Sara White; one son, Richard White (Jessica); four grandchildren, Zachary and Alexandra Munn and Camber and Porter White; his brother, Fred White; and sister, Sherri Bryant. Wade was the former owner of Broad Rock Muffler and Brake. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park at 3 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.