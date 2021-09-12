Menu
Wade Duncan White
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy
Chesterfield, VA
WHITE, Wade Duncan, 57, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord peacefully on September 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonel C. and Lee W. White. He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Munn (Lucas) and Sara White; one son, Richard White (Jessica); four grandchildren, Zachary and Alexandra Munn and Camber and Porter White; his brother, Fred White; and sister, Sherri Bryant. Wade was the former owner of Broad Rock Muffler and Brake. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park at 3 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
Sep
16
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
Sep
16
Interment
3:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fred I am so sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Heather Medowcroft
September 13, 2021
Wade you be greatly missed. You were a great neighbor and and wonderful friend. I hate that you aren't with us anymore. I'm glad you don't have to suffer anymore. And I know your Mom and Dad watch over you.
Barbara Burgess
Friend
September 12, 2021
