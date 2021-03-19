Menu
Wallace Bell
FUNERAL HOME
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Rd
Cumberland, VA
BELL, Mr. Wallace, 91, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on March 13, 2021, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by one son, Barry Bell; three daughters, Cathy Blevins, Netfah Bell and Emily McDougald (Neil); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Mabel Gilliam; one sister-in-law, Juanita Bell; and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, where a public viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 21, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Bryan J. Stevens, Pastor, Minister Lisa Bell Thompson officiating.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road, Cumberland, VA
Mar
21
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Mt Zion Baptist Church
2591 Ridge Road, Powhatan, VA
Wallace was a special person with a heart of gold. Always wishing the best for all and helping others was one of his many gifts and talents. RIP Sweet Prince a life well lived.
Rev. and Mrs. Lloyd Cosby
March 19, 2021
Rev. Peal Patillo and Family
March 17, 2021
