BELL, Mr. Wallace, 91, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on March 13, 2021, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by one son, Barry Bell; three daughters, Cathy Blevins, Netfah Bell and Emily McDougald (Neil); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Mabel Gilliam; one sister-in-law, Juanita Bell; and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, where a public viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 21, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Bryan J. Stevens, Pastor, Minister Lisa Bell Thompson officiating.