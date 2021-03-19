BELL, Mr. Wallace, 91, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on March 13, 2021, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by one son, Barry Bell; three daughters, Cathy Blevins, Netfah Bell and Emily McDougald (Neil); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Mabel Gilliam; one sister-in-law, Juanita Bell; and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and friends. His remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, where a public viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 21, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Bryan J. Stevens, Pastor, Minister Lisa Bell Thompson officiating.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 24, 2021.